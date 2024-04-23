'The Amazing Digital Circus' Episode 2: When Is It Coming Out?

After the pilot episode reached 306 million views in just six months, the wait for 'The Amazing Digital Circus' Episode 2 is coming to an end.

The months-long wait for new episodes of The Amazing Digital Circus is about to come to an end. Six months after the pilot episode dropped, introducing viewers to Pomni and friends, Glitch Productions last week dropped the first trailer for Episode 2 of the Gooseworx-created show, sparking plenty of excitement. But when exactly does The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 2 release? It's thankfully sooner than you think.

According to the trailer, does The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 2 will drop on the Glitch YouTube channel on Friday, May 3. The episode will see Pomni (Lizzie Freeman), Jax (Michael Kovach), Ragatha (Amanda Hufford), Gangle (Marissa Lenti), Kinger (Sean Chiplock), Bubble (Gooseworx) and Zooble (Ashley Nichols) heading to Candy Canyon Kingdom, according to TADC ringmaster Caine (Alex Rochon). Caine also teased that the episode is "a real radiant riot" and "sickly, sweet ole time."

Just like the first episode, which you can watch by clicking here, The Amazing Digital Circus' second episode will only be available to stream on YouTube. Speaking to Cartoon Brew amid the show's success, Jasmine Yang, Glitch general manager and development producer, confirmed that there are no plans to bring the show to a different streaming platform, such as Netflix, as Glitch is "a YouTube-first company. We believe very strongly in the future and potential of YouTube for long-form animation... we believe that YouTube is the best way forward."

Created by the animator and composer Gooseworx and produced by Kevin and Luke Lerdwichagul of the Australia-based animation studio Glitch Productions, The Amazing Digital Circus debuted on YouTube on Oct. 13, instantly becoming an internet sensation. The series centers around the character Pomni, who becomes stuck in a circus-themed virtual world with five other strangers, all unable to recall their names and details of their pasts. The group finds themselves at the mercy of an artificial intelligence (A.I.) that takes the form of an eccentric "ringmaster" named Caine. The show has been a massive success, with the pilot episode securing more than 300 million views in just six months.

The Amazing Digital Circus' pilot episode is available to stream free on YouTube alongside other Glitch Productions shows like Murder Drones. Episode 2 drops on May 3.