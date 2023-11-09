'The Amazing Digital Circus' Episode 2: When Is It Coming Out?

It has now been three weeks since Pomni and friends took social media by storm. Created by the animator and composer Gooseworx and produced by Kevin and Luke Lerdwichagul of the Australia-based animation studio Glitch Productions, The Amazing Digital Circus debuted on YouTube on Oct. 13, instantly becoming an internet sensation that has racked up more than.80 million views to date and left fans asking one very important question: when will The Amazing Digital Circus episode 2 be released?

It's unfortunately bad news for fans of the 3D-animated web series. Speaking with Cartoon Brew, Jasmine Yang, Glitch general manager and development producer, confirmed that there is currently no release window for future episodes, and even worse, a decision hasn't yet been made as to whether there will even be additional episodes.

Really hope you enjoyed Digital Circus! We're so proud of the team and how it turned out. We'd like to do a full season and are currently raising funds! If you'd like, you can help support us by getting some Amazing merch. No pressure though, hope you have a great day! 💖 pic.twitter.com/fTLtpyr1RN — GLITCH (@glitch_prod) October 15, 2023

Although there are currently no concrete plans for future episodes, fans can help out in several ways. In addition to continuing to view the pilot episode, which you can watch by clicking here, Glitch has continued to encourage fans to buy series merchandise to help "greenlight a full season," according to the pilot episode's description. In an Oct. 15 tweet, the production company said, "we'd like to do a full season and are currently raising funds! If you'd like, you can help support us by getting some Amazing merch." Days later, they encouraged fans to "save Pomni AND help us fund a season of Digital Circus." Currently, The Amazing Digital Circus merch line includes a Digital Circus poster, Jax and Pomni plushies, and a Jax-themed sweater, among other items.

If enough funds are raised to continue the show, it's likely that fans will have to wait awhile longer for fresh content. For Glitch's other YouTube series, there is typically a month to several months between episode release dates, as the shows are indie productions. While it is unclear when new episodes will arrive, if they do, they will most likely be available for free on YouTube. Asked about the possibility for the series to move to a streaming platform such as Netflix, Yang said that while the studio has been approached by streamers over the years, The Amazing Digital Circus will remain on YouTube.

Save Pomni AND help us fund a season of Digital Circus pic.twitter.com/ZKyBvZbxZF — GLITCH (@glitch_prod) October 20, 2023

The first episode of The Amazing Digital Circus is available to view for free on the official Glitch YouTube channel. At this time, there is no official word on when or if future episodes will be released. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.