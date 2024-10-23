‘Virgin River’ Season 7 Ordered by Netflix, Making History for the Streamer

Ahead of Season 6, Virgin River has been renewed for a seventh season on Netflix and in turn, breaking a major record. Deadline reports that the renewal has made the romantic drama the streamer’s longest-running current original scripted series and the longest-running English-language drama series. The long run matches comedy Grace and Frankie and dramedy Orange is the New Black. Additionally, Virgin River has now beaten House of Cards and The Crown, both of which ran for six seasons.

While Spanish teen drama Elite does pull ahead with its number of seasons since it has eight, Virgin River’s seven seasons will bring the total number of episodes to 74, while Elite has just 64. Based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr, Virgin River centers on Melinda “Mel” Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in a remote Northern Californian town, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful past behind. However, not everything is what it seems. The series has since expanded to include stories of much of the community, with plenty of romance, drama, and twists for many.

The ensemble cast consists of Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annett O’Toole, and Tim Mathison, among others. Virgin River premiered in December 2019 and became an instant hit. The first five seasons landed on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English series list 25 times since 2021, with Season 5 ranking in the Top 10 in nearly 80 countries. News of Season 7 comes ahead of the sixth season, which is set to premiere on Dec. 19. It’s hard to tell if the Season 6 finale will set up Season 7 at all, but considering how well Virgin River has been doing since it dropped, it wouldn’t be surprising if a Season 7 set up was included.

On top of the Season 7 renewal, it was announced earlier this year that a Virgin River prequel was in the works. As of now, more details surrounding the prequel and the new season have yet to be announced but should come in the following months. In the meantime, Season 6 should be exciting to watch, especially knowing that much more will be on the way. The first five seasons of Virgin River are streaming on Netflix, with Season 6 premiering on Dec. 19.