A 'Virgin River' Prequel Is in the Works

Fans of Virgin River will be happy to know there's more in the pipeline. Netflix is developing a prequel to the show about Melinda "Mel" Monroe's (Alexandra Breckenridge) parents, Sarah and Everett (John Allen Nelson), as well as their origin story, according to Deadline.

Thankfully, viewers won't have to wait long for a preview, as there will be flashbacks to the past planned for the upcoming sixth season of Virgin River, which is currently being produced in Vancouver, according to a photo posted on social media of Breckenridge with Martin Henderson (who plays Jack Sheridan). For the flashbacks and possible sequel, younger versions of Sarah and Everett are being cast.

In Virgin River Season 5, Mel discovers her biological father is from the town in which she has settled. Then, she and Jack decided to go on a scavenger hunt to try and find Everett.

At first, Everett sent Mel away, claiming he was not the one she was looking for, then showed up at Jack's home, where he explained that seeing her broke his heart because she looked so much like Sarah. However, he does not consider himself to have lied since Sarah's death since he is no longer the same man he used to be. After giving Mel her mother's letters, he revealed he had "something important" he wanted to share with her.

In regards to Everett, "as we get to know his character more in Season 6, we'll get a sense that he is chosen to live off the grid. He's really removed himself from society, and we'll find out it's for very emotional reasons," showrunner Patrick Sean Smith explained to TV Insider. "So I think that's part of the conflict in Season 6, is Mel enjoying this relationship and him having to grow in order to meet her where she is."

Since Mel and Jack will be planning their wedding at the same time as the flashbacks, it will be very intriguing to see what Mel discovers about Sarah and Everett's relationship. Breckenridge pointed out to TV Insider that while Mel did ask Doc (Tim Matheson) to walk her down the aisle, the question is, "where's Everett fit into all of this is the question." It will be interesting to find out if anything she hears about Sarah and Everett in the past affects their relationship.