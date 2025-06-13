‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Cast Revealed

The Traitors cast is set for Season 4.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 23 new cast members have been revealed for the upcoming season of the hit Peacock reality competition series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Peacock announced in August that it had renewed the Alan Cumming-hosted show for Seasons 4 and 5, ahead of Season 3, which aired earlier this year. A mix of the games Clue and Mafia, The Traitors divides the group of celebrity players into two groups: Traitors and Faithfuls, with the former hoping to eliminate contestants to win the grand prize and the latter trying to discover and banish the Traitors by voting them out. The new cast is filled with reality stars, Olympians, famous parents, and even actors, making it all the more interesting. The Traitors Season 4 will premiere in 2026 on Peacock.

Natalie Anderson

(Photo by Timothy Kuratek/CBS via Getty Images)

Natalie Anderson is the latest Survivor alum to try her hand at The Traitors. She won Season 29, Survivor: San Juan del Sur – Blood vs Water in 2014 and was the runner-up for Season 40, Survivor: Winners at War, in 2020.

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

(Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho won Survivor 44 in 2023 and is among the many Survivor alums to appear on The Traitors. And one of the few this season as well.

Mark Ballas

(Disney/Eric McCandless) MARK BALLAS

Mark Ballas is going from the ballroom to the Scottish Highlands. He was a pro dancer from 2007 to 2022, taking home the Mirrorball Trophy three times, including his final season with Charli D’Amelio in 2022. Ballas briefly returned to guest judge “Dedication Night” during Season 33 last year.

Rob Cesternino

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Yet another Survivor alum, Rob Cesternino competed on Season 6, Survivor: The Amazon, coming in third. He also competed on the eighth season, Survivor: All-Stars, where he was the third voted out. Additionally, he hosts his own podcast, Rob Has a Podcast, on which he discusses and analyzes reality television.

Stephen Colletti

(Photo by Arnold Jerocki/WireImage)

Stephen Colletti has the reality and fantasy down. After starring on the first two seasons of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, Stephen Colletti turned to One Tree Hill, recurring in Seasons 4-7 as Chase Adams, before being upped to series regular for the final two seasons. He also starred in, directed, wrote, and served as executive producer and editor on Everyone is Doing Great. In 2022, he started a podcast with his former Laguna Beach co-star, Kristin Cavallari, called Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Candiace Dillard-Bassett was named Miss United States in 2013. Five years later, she joined The Real Housewives of Potomac and departed in 2024.

Ron Funches

Ron Funches is one of the few actors and comedians on The Traitors this season. Credits include Undateable, BoJack Horseman, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Adventure Time, Trolls, Harley Quinn, and Poorly Drawn Lines.

Maura Higgins

(Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Like many cast members, Maura Higgins is no stranger to reality television. She was a finalist on ITV2’s Love Island in 2019, and also appeared on Cooking with the Stars, Dancing on Ice, and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Higgins was the social media presenter for Love Island USA, Love Island Games, and Love Island USA Aftersun.

Donna Kelce

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

She may not be too well-known to non-sports fans, but Hallmark fans may also recognize her. Donna Kelce is the mother of NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce. She also appeared in two Hallmark movies last year, including Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

Kristin Kish

Pictured: Kristen Kish — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Kristin Kish is a chef who won Season 10 of Top Chef., Top Chef: Seattle, in 2012. Beginning with Season 21, Top Chef: Wisconsin, in 2024, she was tapped as host. She also hosts 36 Hours and Restaurants at the End of the World, and co-hosts Fast Foodies and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.

Tara Lipinski

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Tara Lipinski is a former figure skater and is the 1997 World champion, 1997 U.S. national champion, and 1998 Olympic champion. After retiring from figure skating in 2002, she became a sports commentator for NBC, along with fellow figure skater and Traitors co-star Johnny Weir.

Dorinda Medley

Nutrisystem

Dorinda Medley is no stranger to The Traitors. The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star actually competed on Season 3. However, she was the first person “murdered” by the Traitors and the first candidate eliminated. Now she’s getting her redemption.

Tiffany Mitchell

Pictured: Tiffany Mitchell. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Tiffany Mitchell is recognizable to Big Brother fans, having competed on Big Brother 23 in 2021. She also co-hosted the short-lived Big Brother: Reindeer Games in 2023.

Monet X Change

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD)

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans will certainly recognize Monet X Change. The drag queen and podcaster competed on Season 10 of the reality series in 2018 and was crowned the season’s Miss Congeniality. She won Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2019 with Trinity the Tuck and was the runner-up for the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Monet X Change also competed on various seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and its iterations.

Eric Nam

(Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Eric Nam made his professional debut in 2013 and is a singer in South Korea. He is also a songwriter and television personality, hosting numerous shows, including Saturday Night Live Korea, Yang and Nam Show, and After School Club.

Michael Rapaport

(Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Michael Rapaport has built up quite the filmography, with credits including Deep Blue Sea, Dr. Dolittle 2, The Heat, The War at Home, Boston Public, Prison Break, Atypical, Friends, and My Name Is Earl. The comedian is also the host of the I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast.

Rob Rausch

(Photo by Jason Kempin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Rob Rausch appeared on Seasons 5 and 6 of Love Island. Unfortunately, he was dumped on both occasions, so he seems to be wanting to try something new.

Lisa Rinna

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Lisa Rinna has taken over both scripted and unscripted television. She is best known for her roles as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives and Taylor McBride on Melrose Place. From 2014 to 2022, she starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Caroline Stanbury

Mindy Small/Getty Images

Caroline Stanbury starred in Ladies of London from 2014 to 2017, as well as The Real Housewives of Dubai from 2022 to 2024.

Ian Terry

Pictured: Ian Terry from Big Brother Season 14. (Photo by George Holterhoff/CBS via Getty Images)

Ian Terry is among the several Big Brother alums to grace the Scottish Highlands. He won Big Brother 14 in 2012 and also competed on Season 22, Big Brother All-Stars in 2020.

Colton Underwood

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

After trying to find true love as the lead of Season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, he came out as gay in 2021 and was the first Bachelor lead to do so. The same year, he starred in the Netflix docuseries, Coming Out Colton.

Johnny Weir

Pictured: Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Retired figure skater Johnny Weir competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics. He is a three-time U.S. National champion, the 2001 World Junior champion, and a two-time bronze medalist at the Grand Prix Final. Aside from figure skating, Weir is a longtime sports commentator, working alongside fellow figure skater and Traitors co-star Tara Lipinski.

Porsha Williams

After joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2012, she left in 2021 and rejoined in 2024. Other reality show appearances include Porsha’s Family Matters and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.