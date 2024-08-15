'The Traitors' Renewed Through Season 5 on Peacock

Much more of The Traitors is on the way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock has given the reality competition series a two-season pickup, bringing the show through its fifth season. News comes just days after The Traitors Season 2 nabbed four Emmy nominations, including Best Reality Competition Program. Season 2 also led the show to become the most-watched unscripted streaming show in the country during its premiere week in January, spending five weeks in the top 10 original streaming shows for Nielsen. Season 3 is set to premiere sometime in early 2025.

The Traitors, which features players who are the "traitors" and try to eliminate contestants from the game, is based on the Dutch series De Verraders. It's hosted by Alan Cumming, who received a nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality Show for the 2024 Emmys. While it's too early to announce a cast for Seasons 4 and 5, it has been confirmed that Cumming will return to host both seasons.

(Photo: THE TRAITORS -- "Betrayers, Fakes and Fraudsters" Episode 201 -- Pictured: Johnny Bananas -- (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK) - PEACOCK)

As for the cast for Season 3, stars include Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul's Drag Race, Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette, Dylan Efron from Down to Earth With Zac Efron, professional wrestler Nikki Garcia, Survivor's Rob Mariano, and Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adam, as well as scandalous Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, among many others.

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media. Cumming serves as executive producer alongside Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, and Jack Burgess. The series premiered on Peacock in January 2023 and renewed for Season 2 just a month later. Last February, Peacock renewed the show for a third season, just a month after Season 2 premiered. Now that it's been renewed for two seasons before Season 3 has even premiered proves that Peacock knows what the fans want.

With The Traitors sticking around until at least Season 5, there will be plenty more intense competition and eliminations between fan favorites and villains. It will likely be a while until Season 4 is here, but at least fans can look forward to the third season coming in early 2025 only on Peacock. In the meantime, though, the first two seasons are streaming now.