It was a night of highs and lows for CBS viewers on Sunday night. After an episode of Justin Hartley’s Tracker, broadcast viewers tuned into the Big Brother finale where the show crowned a new winner. However, the conclusion of the BB episode signaled some unfortunate news for fans of the Paramount-owned TV network.

At the end of every Big Brother finale, it is customary for host Julie Chen Moonves to let fans know when they’ll next be able to see the camera-filled house on screen again. The TV personality made sure to let fans know that Big Brother will be back for Season 27 in 2025. However, she made no mention of a winter season, implying that Big Brother Reindeer Games was done for.

BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES Monday December 14,2023 Pictured: Britney Haynes, Taylor Hale and Nicole Franzel. Photo: CBS

Big Brother Reindeer Games was a new spinoff of the core CBS reality competition that the network aired in 2023. It pitted a cast of Big Brother alums against one another in an altered, competition-centric format. In line with the Reindeer Games title, producers decked the house out in Christmas decor and all the competitions had a holiday twist.

While the common belief was that CBS greenlit the spinoff to help fill its schedule amidst the 2023 entertainment industry strikes, it was still a hit with fans. Big Brother watchers were hopeful the show would become a holiday tradition on CBS. However, Chen Mooves’ omission at the end of Season 26 finale spells doom for the show’s immediate future.

The U.S. version of Big Brother has tried out two spinoffs before Reindeer Games, Celebrity Big Brother on CBS and Big Brother: Over the Top on Paramount+ (then known as CBS All Access). Both of those shows are effectively canceled; though the formats hypothetically could be fired back up at any time. Has Big Brother Reindeer Games now entered the same limbo state or is it canceled for good? CBS has not officially commented on the show’s future.

All episodes of Big Brother, Big Brother Reindeer Games and Celebrity Big Brother are currently streaming on Paramount+. Big Brother: Over the Top is no longer available to stream.