'Love Island USA' Season 6 Fate Revealed by Peacock

The drama on Love Island will be getting hotter. Vulture reports that Peacock has renewed Love Island USA for two more seasons. An adaptation of the UK dating competition, the series sees singles hanging out, hooking up, and doing a lot more as they stay in a luxury villa trying to find "The One." The series premiered on CBS in 2019, where it ran for three seasons. Peacock made a multimillion-dollar commitment to Love Island USA for two years and officially moved to the NBCUniversal-owned streamer in 2022.

Peacock won a bidding war with multiple streamers, and since securing the series, the audience for Love Island USA grew 20 percent. The series is Peacock's top original reality show. It's not so surprising that the series was renewed for two more seasons, as Corie Henson, executive VP of unscripted content for NBCU Entertainment, tells the outlet, "There were huge numbers for this summer's Season 5, which was the second season on Peacock. It's not like all the fans that were going to come came that first season; the numbers have multiplied, so there are still new people coming to the show every season. You see the potential for growth."

Each season of Love Island USA has taken place in a different location, with the exception of Seasons 1 and 5, both of which were in Fiji. Since the renewals were just announced, it's too early for any details. However, if the show will be following its previous format, fans should expect Season 6 sometime during summer 2024, with Season 7 a year later. That may seem like a long time, but knowing that two seasons are coming and not just one will make the wait a little bit better.

Hopefully, more information on the new seasons of Love Island USA will be released soon. As of now, Sarah Hyland is expected to return as host after taking up the job in 2022. Following some drama involving Hyland during Season 5 of Love Island USA, it's hard to tell which way she is leaning. Nothing indicates that last season was her final season, but it's possible things could change. Fans should still expect the Modern Family alum to host, but it is still several months away. You never know what could happen.

In the meantime, Seasons 4 and 5 of Love Island USA are streaming on Peacock. Spinoff series, Love Island Games, is also streaming on Peacock and features contestants from different countries in the franchise competing in different challenges. So, if regular drama is not enough, Love Island Games takes it up a notch. Seasons 6 and 7 of Love Island USA will be coming soon.