11 Reality Shows Announced for Peacock’s 2025-2026 Lineup

Peacock is the place to be for reality TV, given that it’s the streaming home of channels like Bravo, E!, and Oxygen.

Tons of reality classics like Real Housewives, Below Deck, and Vanderpump Rules are available on the streamer. Over the next year, the streamer will add eleven more new seasons of reality TV.

Read on to know which new and returning series will be headed to Peacock in the next twelve months.

The Traitors

The Traitors is back! The massively popular social deception game starring all your favorite reality stars is back for a fourth season, and will return in early 2026.

Love Island USA

Love Island is back, too—and in just a few short weeks. This season, a group of hot singles will flirt ’til they drop in a Fijian villa on June 3.

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together

This new reality series follows the two music legends as they go through their first year of marriage and begin raising a child all while managing their careers in the singing world. It’ll premiere sometime in June.

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off

The comedian and actress will take a girls’ trip across Africa over this 6-part docuseries. Premieres this fall.

House of Villains

Joel McHale hosts this competition series full of all the reality stars we love to hate. In this series, reality TV’s best villains compete for $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Premieres sometime next year.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa

Official Synopsis: “A new spinoff following fan-favorite Islanders from Season 6 as they navigate life, love, and fame in Los Angeles.” Premieres Summer 2025.

Love Island Games

Official Synopsis: “Former fan-favorite Islanders from the UK, USA, and Australia return to the villa for a second chance at love—and a $100,000 prize—with gameplay and eliminations.” Premieres late 2025.

Married at First Sight

Official Synopsis: “Singles legally marry complete strangers the moment they meet in this bold social experiment.” Premieres late 2025.

The Idaho Student Murders

Official Synopsis: “A feature-length documentary exploring the case against Bryan Kohberger, accused of killing four University of Idaho students.” Premieres Summer 2025.

Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets

“This 3-part docuseries enters the suspect’s home for the first time, featuring exclusive family testimony about the alleged serial killer’s double life.” Premieres June 2025.

Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks

“A 3-part docuseries chronicling Universal’s theme park legacy, including a behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of Epic Universe.” Premieres Thursday, July 24.