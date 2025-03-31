The Russo Brothers are yet again experiencing professional difficulties, as their Prime Video spy series Citadel may not be getting a second season after all.

The Avengers filmmakers launched the six-episode espionage thriller in April 2023, despite reports of creative struggles and ballooning budgets—famously, the first season cost $300 million just to produce, which alone makes it the second-most expensive TV show ever made, just under fellow Prime Video series The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amazon/MGM initially renewed the series for a second season and were in production of several spinoffs according to The Hollywood Reporter, including an Italian series called Citadel: Diana and an Indian series called Citadel: Honey Bunny. But the future of the franchise is now in jeopardy, THR says, because Amazon/MGM is not happy with the current direction of Citadel‘s second season.

As mentioned, the production of Citadel was rough from the jump; according to THR, reshoots, competing ideas and subsequent crew defections added $75 million to the first season’s already massive $160 million budget.

Originally, Citadel was supposed to be Amazon’s answer to James Bond, which the company now controls. With that in mind, industry insiders speculate to THR that this may be the end for Citadel.

However, the streamer has still not cancelled Citadel. Regardless, the Russo Brothers will be busy with or without the series—the duo is currently set to helm the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next big tentpole, Avengers: Doomsday.