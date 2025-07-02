3 Best Movies Hulu Just Added for July 2025

Hulu adds a ton of new movies every month, so it can be hard to know which ones you should spend a couple hours on.

Here are the three best movies added to the service this July.

The Sandlot

Kids of a certain age all grew up watching this coming-of-age sports comedy. If you’re not one of them, prepare to tune in and hear a ton of lines that you didn’t even know you already knew. Nine young kids in the spring of 1962 spend their free time in the San Fernando Valley playing baseball, becoming lifelong friends through all sorts of drama. The Sandlot is, in many ways, the perfect summertime movie.

Ford v. Ferrari

Hanging out with dad over the Fourth of July weekend and don’t know what to do? Throw this on. He’ll love it. Probably even stand up in front of the TV to watch it. Matt Damon, Christian Bale and Jon Bernthal star in this sports biopic about Henry Ford II hiring a team to take down reigning champs Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans race in France.

Prometheus

This controversial Alien (1979) sequel/prequel/remix from Ridley Scott and Damon Lindelof is not without its detractors (mostly for mucking up the series’ lore), but fans who want a good, creepy, out-there sci-fi horror film about ‘how scary black goo can be’ and ‘how God was technically the first deadbeat dad for abandoning his creations’ should tune in.