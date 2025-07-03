Johnny Depp Crime Drama Movie Is Now Streaming on Netflix

A beloved Johnny Depp crime drama is now streaming on Netflix.

There are over a hundred titles coming to the streamer in July, and that includes the 2001 film Blow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Streaming on Netflix as of Tuesday, the Ted Demme-directed biographical crime drama is based on the real-life stories of drug trafficker George Jung and his connections, including narcotics kings Pablo Escobar and Carlos Lehder Rivas, and the Medellín Cartel. The film also stars Penélope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths, Paul Reubens, Jordi Mollá, and Ray Liotta. Blow is based on Bruce Porter’s 1993 book Blow: How a Small Town Boy Made $100 Million with the Medellín Cocaine Cartel and Lost It All. Demme, Joel Stillerman, and Denis Leary produced the flick.

Johnny Depp at airport in a scene from the film ‘Blow’, 2001. (Photo by New Line Cinema/Getty Images)

Blow received mixed reviews when it released, making only $83.3 million at the box office on a $53 million budget. While it only has a 56% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it does have an 87% audience score, meaning that fans will probably be happy to know that Blow is streaming on Netflix. Right now, it’s the only streaming platform that Blow is available on, but it can be bought on Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, and Apple TV.

Blow is one of two Johnny Depp movies that are streaming on Netflix. His 2015 drama Black Mass is also available. Also starring Joel Edgerton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dakota Johnson, Kevin Bacon, Peter Sarsgaard, Jesse Plemons, David Harbour, and Adam Scott, the film recounts the real-life story of infamous gangster Whitey Bulger who made a deal with the feds and eluded arrest for years. Scott Cooper directed the flick.

Meanwhile, other titles that have also released on Netflix on Tuesday include 17 Again, 1982’s Annie, Friday Night Lights, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Karate Kid and Mission: Impossible franchises, all eight seasons of Mom, The Notebook, V for Vendetta, and White Chicks, among others. There are plenty of other titles coming to Netflix throughout July, from originals to fan-favorite shows to fan-classic movies. Whether or not more Depp movies will eventually come to Netflix is unknown, but at least fans will be able to watch Blow along with Black Mass. It’s definitely better than nothing. Make sure to stream Blow now only on the streamer.