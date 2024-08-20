My Lady Jane will not be back for Season 2. The genre-bending historical fantasy drama series, centered around Lady Jane Grey, has been canceled at Prime Video after just a single season, which debuted with a binge model on the streamer on June 27, Deadline confirmed.

Adapted by Gemma Burgess from a 2016 novel by Jodi Meadows, Brodi Ashton, and Cynthia Hand, My Lady Jane, per an official synopsis, tells "the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey, the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days and then beheaded, back in good ol' 1553. Actually... f*ck that. We're retelling history the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself. This is an epic tale of true love and high adventure set in an alt-universe of action, history, fantasy, comedy, romance, and rompy-pompy. Buckle up."

The series, which crossed genres, starred Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, Jordan Peters, Anna Chancellor, Dominic Cooper, Kate O'Flynn, Rob Brydon, Abbie Hern, Isabella Brownson, Robyn Betteridge, Henry Ashton, Máiréad Tyers, Michael Workeye, Joe Klocek, Brandon Grace, and Will Keen. It was created by Burgess, who also served as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Meredith Glynn.

My Lady Jane dropped all eight episodes of its freshman season on June 27. Despite being released with little promotion, the series received critical acclaim. The show currently holds a 94% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82% audience score. TVLine ranked My Lady Jane as one of the most underrated shows of 2024. My Lady Jane, however, failed to rank on Nielsen's Top 10 weekly streaming charts.

The show's cancellation has already sparked fierce pushback from fans, who are now rallying around the series in the hopes that it will be saved. A Change.org petition titled "SAVE 'My Lady Jane'" has already garnered nearly 7,000 signatures. It si unclear if the series will be shopped around.

My Lady Jane marks just the latest series to get the axe at Prime Video this year and comes on the heels of the July cancellation of American Rust. The Jeff Daniels-led crime drama was canceled after just two seasons. Prior to that, Outer Range, a western/sci-fi series starring Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots, was canceled.