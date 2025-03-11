‘Cruel Intentions’ TV Show Canceled at Prime Video

Prime Video subscribers looking forward to another season of the television adaptation of the 1999 cult classic Cruel Intentions are disappointed to learn a season 2 is not in the cards, at least on the streaming platform.

Variety reports the show has been canceled after one season. The show was seemingly canceled due to low viewership, not breaking the top 10 in Nielson ratings.

The series originally debuted on the streamer in November 2024 and was a TV update film, which was itself based on the classic novel Dangerous Liaisons. A TV show based on the film was set up at IMDB TV (a.k.a Freevee) in 2021 before being formally ordered at Prime Video. Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Brooke Lena Johnson, starred in the series.

The official logline for the first season states: “follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard, and two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil (Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Burgess), will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation – even if that means seducing Annie Grover (Smith), the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College.”

A series was pitched several times before IMDb and Prime Video. In 2016, NBC ordered a pilot with Sarah Michelle Gellar, one of the film’s original stars, to reprise her role as Kathryn Merteuil. FOX also attempted a Cruel Intentions prequel series, which was canceled before making it to air.