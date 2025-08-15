‘The Boys’ Star Says Emotional Goodbye After Filming Series Finale

One The Boys star is officially saying goodbye to the Prime Video series.

Antony Starr, known as Homelander in the superhero drama, shared a lengthy message on Instagram after wrapping the series finale.

He admitted he was “waiting a little to let things settle and try and process the end of this show.” It was announced in June 2024 that The Boys would be ending after its upcoming fifth season, with production wrapping last month. Starr said it was difficult for him “to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It’s truly been the highlight of my career.”

Amazon Studios

“When we began, I had no idea what was coming,” he continued. “This juggernaut left the station and never stopped. Except for that Covid moment. Oh and the strikes. That was a thing too. But apart from those two times, it never stopped, boldly making its mark on the television landscape. There’s nothing else like it. It lives in its own lane.”

Starr went on to thank the “incredible Canadian crew,” production team, cast, Amazon and Sony, “and all the other people that contributed in some way, big or small, to this beautiful, complex, warped, delicious show. I love this show. And I love this character. Truly. I will dearly miss heading to work, knowing what we were aiming for but never knowing where we would find ourselves by the end of the day…only that we would have fun and it would be creatively rewarding in the extreme. This complicated character allowed the space and range to discover and push boundaries in a way I never expected and I will always be grateful for this experience.”

He also thanked creator Eric Kripke for co-parenting “this twisted gem of a character.” He continued, “We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you. Til we roll out the last season. When I’ll see you. But this creative chapter is closed , and I’ll miss it, brother.”

Jan Thijs/Prime Video

“And finally- massive thank you to the fans. You are the life blood. Without you, we don’t get to do this. And our fans are second to none. Mad love to you….and deepest respect for your taste,” Starr concluded. “Okidoke people. We cooked for the last time. Can’t wait to show you what we made. TIL that day, Homelander, signing off. Xo.”

As of now, a premiere date for The Boys’ final season has not been announced, but it shouldn’t be much longer. The second season of spinoff Gen V premieres on Sept. 17, while prequel Vought Rising is kicking off production this month.