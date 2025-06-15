‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Reveals Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

One of the stars of The Boys revealed a new medical diagnosis yesterday.

Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie January (superhero alias Starlight) in the series, posted on her Instagram that she was recently diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder.

“Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body,” she wrote. “Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely… One thing I can say: if I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner.”

The Mayo Clinic’s website says Graves’ disease is “an immune system condition that affects the thyroid gland. It causes the body to make too much thyroid hormone,” and causes tremors, weight loss, heat sensitivity, irregular heartbeat, and fatigue.

“Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It’s been increasing in strength ever since,” she continued. “If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don’t ‘suck it up’ and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. S–t’s hard enough as is.”

Moriarty has appeared in all four seasons of The Boys as villain-turned-ally Starlight. She has also appeared in The Kings of Summer, Captain Fantastic, Kong: Skull Island, Jessica Jones, Apple TV’s recent hit comedy The Studio, and season 1 of HBO’s True Detective.