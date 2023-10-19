'Gen V' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Amazon Prime Video

Gen V and classes at Godolkin University are continuing! Variety reports that The Boys spinoff has been renewed by Prime Video for a second season. The series is only halfway through its eight-episode first season run, with the finale set to drop on Nov. 3. Gen V follows a group of young supes at Godolkin University, which trains the best of the best when it comes to aspiring superheroes or aspiring actors and actresses. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn star in the spinoff.

"Expanding the universe of The Boys with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony," Head of television at Amazon MGM Studios Vernon Sanders shared. "From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped Gen V become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries. Gen V is Prime Video's most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we're excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from Gen V to our customers."

In a joint statement, co-showrunner Fazekas and executive producer Kripke said, "We couldn't be happier to make a second season of V. These are characters and stories we've grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season – sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you've come to expect from the show."

News of the renewal also come ahead of tonight's new episode. It will be the perfect way to celebrate, knowing that the stories at Godolkin University are not going to be over any time soon. The spinoff has included a few cameos from fan-favorite The Boys characters as well, such as Chace Crawford's The Deep and, very soon, Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, among others. Now that fans are able to look forward to not only a fourth season of The Boys but Season 2 of Gen V, maybe more can happen between the two series. In the meantime, new episodes of Gen V drop on Thursday nights on Prime Video. The Season 1 finale is set to air on Nov. 3.