'The Boys' Ending at Prime Video

The Seven will soon be no more. Just days ahead of The Boys Season 4 premiere, creator and showrunner Eric Kripke announced on X (Formerly known as Twitter) that the recently-announced fifth season will be the final one. Alongside a picture of the final page of the Season 4 finale script, Kripke admitted that Season 4 premiere week is "a good time to announce."

"Season 5 will be the Final Season!" Kripke shared. "Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!" The Prime series was renewed for Season 5 last month. Season 3 ended its run back in 2022. Spinoff Gen V, meanwhile, premiered last year and is gearing up for its second season, but without late star Chance Perdomo who will not be replaced.

Based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys premiered in 2019 and centers on a team of vigilantes who combat superpowered individuals who abuse their powers. The world is run by the superhero mega corp Vought, with The Seven, the all-mighty superhero team. The raunchy superhero series is known for its gore and going a bit overboard, whether it's with exploding body parts or even a "Herogasm." And that's not even the worst of it.

The Boys stars an ensemble cast that includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit. The series has also seen an impressive list of guest stars coming through, including Jensen Ackles, Jennifer Esposito, Christian Keyes, Shantel VanSanten, Giancarlo Esposito, Shawn Ashmore, and Jim Beaver. Season 4 will see Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rosemarie DeWitt joining the fun.

Since Season 4 has yet to premiere, it's likely a premiere date for the fifth and final season won't come for quite some time. With the exception of Season 1 to Season 2, the wait for Seasons 3 and 4 were about two years each, so it's possible that fans won't be saying goodbye to The Boys until 2026. However, it does sound like Season 4 will begin preparing for the beginning of the end, as it was Eric Kripke's plans to end the series after Season 5. It probably won't have the same outcome as Supernatural, which ran for an additional 10 seasons on The CW following his original five-season plans before coming to an end in 2020.

The first three episodes of Season 4 premiere on Thursday, June 13 on Prime Video, with one new episode dropping weekly through July 18.