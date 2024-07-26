'The Boys' Prequel Coming to Prime Video With Returning Stars

The Boys Universe is further expanding with a brand new prequel series with some returning supes. Deadline reports that Prime Video has officially ordered Vought Rising that will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash reprising their roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively. News comes ahead of The Boys panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where it will be announced in-person.

"We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys," executive producers Paul Grellong and Eric Kripke shared. "It's a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V."

Ackles recurred on The Boys Season 3 as Soldier Boy, Vought's first Supe who is a "bonafide war hero" and worked with the CIA during the Cold War. After coming back and causing chaos in the third season, he's eventually put back on ice in the finale. However, he was revealed to have been kept at Vought in the Season 4 finale, so the timing of the prequel news could not be any more coincidental.

(Photo: Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) // Aya Cash (Stormfront) - Prime Video // Jasper Savage)

As for Cash, she joined The Boys in Season 2 as Klara Risinger/Liberty/Stormfront, the first successful Compound V subject with plasma-based abilities. A member of The Seven, she had a Nazi past that did not go over too well with others. She later committed suicide by biting off her own tongue at the beginning of Season 3. What Soldier Boy and Stormfront get up to in the '50s will definitely be interesting and entertaining.

News of Vought Rising come on the heels of the announcement that Jensen Ackles will be returning as Russell Shaw on multiple episodes of Tracker Season 2 on CBS. He is also set to star in the new Prime Video series Countdown. As for Aya Cash, she is also starring in the upcoming comedy series The Franchise and new film The Floaters, so they are both staying pretty busy on top of Vought Rising.

Paul Grellong will serve as showrunner on Vought Rising and executive produce alongside Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios produce the series in association with Krpke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.