‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ Creator Has Perfect Response to Cancellation Speculation

Pomni and crew’s time in The Amazing Digital Circus isn’t ending just yet.

Amid ongoing rumors that the hit indie animated series, produced by Glitch Productions, was canceled, creator Gooseworx quickly set the record straight.

“No, Digital Circus is not cancelled. Now SHUT UUUUUUUP,” Gooseworx wrote on X.

Speculation that the series was canceled and would not roll out the remaining five episodes sparked in recent weeks after Glitch Productions released a brand-new show, The Gaslight District, and amid the months-long wait between new episodes. Episode 5 still doesn’t have a release date.

Inspired by things from Gooseworx’s childhood, such as “weird toys and PC games with pre-rendered graphics,” The Amazing Digital Circus centers around six humans – Pomni (Lizzie Freeman), Jax (Michael Kovach), Ragatha (Amanda Hufford), Gangle (Marissa Lenti), Kinger (Sean Chiplock), and Zooble (Ashley Nichols) – trapped in a virtual world. Unable to recall their names and details of their pasts, they find themselves trapped in ringmaster Caine’s (Alex Rochon) circus, where they are forced to engage in nonsensical adventures.

An Amazing Digital Circus cancellation would be quite shocking given the show’s massive success. The series, about group of humans trapped inside a circus-themed virtual reality game, launched in October 2023, with the pilot episode surpassing 100 million views within its first month on YouTube. That viewership number has since grown to over 370 million views. Every episode since has garnered millions of views, with Episode 4, “Fast Food Masquerade,” reaching 72 million views since its Dec. 13 release.

Amid the show’s continued success, The Amazing Digital Circus was brought to Netflix as part of a licensing deal. With the show’s arrival, The Amazing Digital Circus launched into Netflix’s Top 10, where it has reappeared on occasion, and ranked as the 124th most watched TV series with 11.10 million views, according to most recent data per the Netflix Engagement Report for the latter half of 2024.

More than just those impressive viewership statistics, The Amazing Digital Circus has received plenty of critical acclaim. The show also received an Annie Awards nomination for Best Character Animation – TV/Media for lead animator Kevin Temmer.

All currently released episodes of The Amazing Digital Circus are available to stream on Glitch’s YouTube channel and Netflix.