‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ Episode 5: When Is It Coming Out?

Fans of Glitch Productions’ The Amazing Digital Circus have been waiting months for a new episode, and unfortunately, it seems they’ll have to wait even longer.

Directed by Gooseworx and produced by Glitch Productions, the Australian indie comedy has been a massive hit, garnering millions of views and finding a streaming home on Netflix. But more than four months after Episode 4, “Fast Food Masquerade,” dropped on Dec. 13, Glitch revealed last month that “it will still be some time” before The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 5 premieres.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you for patiently waiting for more Digital Circus! We’re working hard on episode 5 as we write this and are so excited to show you guys,” Glitch said in a statement released on March 14. “But as we’re just one animation studio working on multiple shows, it will still be some time before the next episode is ready.”

The Glitch team hasn’t provided further updates regarding The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 5 release date, and there’s currently no episode title or synopsis available. The most recent episode saw Pomni and the digital circus crew working as employees at a fast food restaurant called Spudsy’s.

Whereas most shows on Netflix and other platforms release episodes weekly or all at once, The Amazing Digital Circus has a history of long waits between episodes. The longest wait yet has been between the pilot episode, which released in October 2023, and the second episode, which dropped in May 2024. There have been months-long waits between every episode since.

When the fifth episode does arrive, marking the more than halfway point for the nine-episode show, fans will be able to watch it on both the Glitch YouTube channel and Netflix. All previous episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, with all future episodes also set to release on the platform as part of a licensing deal inked in September.

Although it will likely be some time before fans get to catch up with The Amazing Digital Circus crew, the team behind the show is giving viewers something else to get excited about: The Gaslight District. Created by Helluva Boss’s 3D artist Nick Szopko, the new series follows “an undead family who cheat, lie and, steal their way to survival long after the world has ended.” Glitch Productions officially launched the gothic crime drama last Friday, with The Gaslight District pilot episode already surpassing 9 million views.