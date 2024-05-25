'That '90s Show': Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Have Some Bad News About Season 2

That '90s Show fans are especially pumped now that we have a trailer and release date for Season 2. However, a bit of -off-season news they might have missed will likely dampen that hype just a bit. Ashton Kutcher's Michael Kelso and Mila Kunis' Jackie Burkhart won't be featured in the new episodes of the That '70s Show sequel series.

Kunis broke the news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published back on April 22, just a few weeks before Netflix revved up its hype machine with a That '90s Show Season 2 trailer. Kunis flatly denied she and her husband were involved in Season 2, saying, "No, I mean, we did our thing, and they introduced the son, it was our son in the show."

The actress seems to imply that they just cameoed in Season 1 to set up Mace Coronel's character, Jay Kelso (the son of Kelso and Jackie). The couple's time in the first season was extremely brief, but it was a highlight for longtime fans.

Most viewers hoped to see more of the original core That '70s Show crew. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama all played meaningful parts of Season 1, with Prepon confirmed to come back for Season 2.

About That '90s Show on Netflix

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Season 2 is on the way, and will release in two parts. That '90s Show Part 2 premieres on June 27 and Part 3 premieres on Oct. 24.