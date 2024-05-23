'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice': Full Trailer Revealed for Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder's Return

The ghost with the most is back in town! Ahead of the Sept. 6 theatrical release Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel, Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday released the first full-length trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, showing Michael Keaton, Catherin O'Hara, and Winona Ryder reprising their roles from the 1988 cult classic.

The upcoming film is a decade in the making. First ordered in 2015, the movie largely went into limbo before the wheels began turning again in 2022. Filming for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice began last year and was completed in November, with fans getting their first glimpse at the upcoming film in March when Warner Bros. released first-look images and an initial teaser. Ahead of Thursday's trailer release, the company on Wednesday dropped the Beetlejuice 2 poster, showing Keaton's Beetlejuice in his iconic striped suit still in the Neitherworld's waiting room. The tagline on the poster read, "You've waited an eternity for this."

When Beetlejuice returns to screens this fall, the story will be picking up roughly 30 years after the original film as three generations of the Deetz women – O'Hara' Delia Deetz, Ryder's Lydia Deetz, and Ortega's Astrid Deetz – return home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. Per the official synopsis: "Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

While the film is set to feature many members of the original cast, one will notably be missing. Jeffrey Jones is not set to reprise his role as Deetz family patriarch Charles Deetz. After a moment in the first Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer showed a headstone for the character amid a funeral scene, a representative for the actor confirmed he will not appear in the movie, which is also set to star Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe.

Similar to the first film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will feature practical effects and classic stop motion. Burton told Entertainment Weekly in March that the movie "reenergized" his love for filmmaking as he confirmed he would be using stop-motion animation in the sequel, sharing, "it needed a back-to-basics, handmade quality."

Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday) and a story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson in the 1988 original. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits heaters on September 6, 2024.