Demi Moore Ruined a Huge 'That '70s Show' Finale Scene

While fans are waiting for the return of That '90s Show on Netflix, they can revisit all episodes the original series that preceded it, That '70s Show, including the beloved final episode. After a divisive Season 8 that featured Josh Meyers joining the cast to fill the void left after the exit of former lead Topher Grace, "That '70s Finale" aired on May 18, 2006, finishing the show on a high note. Apparently, filming the episode was incredibly emotional, so much so that getting through takes was tough. However, one outsider made the episode even harder to finish — actress Demi Moore.

Meyers (alongside brother Seth Meyers) guested on the SiriusXM podcast Podcrushed this past week and told the hosting trio (Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin, and Sophie Ansari) that Moore ruined a key take during production on "That '70s Finale." Moore, who was married to That '70s Show star Ashton Kutcher at the time, took a phone call at an extremely inopportune time.

"It was a very hard scene for the cast to get through because they had done this show for so long, and it's emotional when you get to the end of a show," Josh Meyers, who played Randy Pearson, said. "People were crying, people were stumbling over lines. We kept having to reset. We kept having to have makeup come out. And we were finally getting it. They had sort of hit a stride, and a phone rang, and it was to Demi Moore. And she took the call! And the director was like, what? She like, her phone rang and she was like, 'yeah, hello.'"

Despite this disruption, Season 8, Episode 22, finished filming, going on to be the That '70s Show's 200th episode. More than 10 million people watched the episode live at the time, according to Nielsen data released at the time. Moore and Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso on That '70s Show, would go on to divorce in 2013 (following a 2011 separation and a 2012 divorce filing).

