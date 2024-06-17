While they made an appearance in season one of the Netflix spinoff, they won't be back.

That '90s Show won't see many original members of the That '70s Show cast return for the second season of the Netflix spin-off. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher already confirmed they won't be returning, now Wilmer Valderrama has revealed he won't be back either.

"There's no time!" Valderrama told PEOPLE during the 2024 Monte-Carlo Television Festival during his appearance. "We're pushing 20 episodes a season [on NCIS]."

"This is their show now, and I think it was important that we came and pay respect to their show and have fun with the legacy of what we did," he added, noting that the younger cast is meant to be the focus. The torch has been passed, according to Valderrama. "At the same time, it was really about, you know, now seeing them take it over."

That '90s Show Part 2 premieres on June 27, 2024, with Part 3 following in October, with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith returning to star, while Laura Prepon and Don Stark will guest star as Bob Pinciotti and daughter Laura from the original series.

"It's 1996, and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red," the synopsis for the new episodes reads. "Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she's on edge since Jay still doesn't know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn't know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started."

So when June 27, 2024 hits, be sure to check Netflix for more fun out of a fictional Wisconsin. All episodes will be streaming.