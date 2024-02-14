The Tragic Death of Laurie From 'That '70s Show'

Lisa Robin Kelly will also be known for her portrayal as the promiscuous Laurie Forman on the hit sitcom That 70s Show. She exited the comedy in 2003, with Christina Moore replacing her during the show's sixth season on air. As it turns out, she was battling with an alcohol addiction when she exited the series, an admission she later told ABC News. Her life after the show was a downward spiral of run-ins with the law and rehab stints until she sadly succumbed to her illness. The actress dies on August 15, 2013 at the age of 43 years while at a treatment center. The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled her death accidental from multiple drug intoxication by oral ingestion.

At the time of her death, her publicist confirmed the news in a statement shared by E! News. "Lisa had voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility early this week where she was battling the addiction problems that have plagued her these past few years. I spoke to her on Monday and she was hopeful and confident, looking forward to putting this part of her life behind her. Last night she lost the battle," the publicist said.

In the years leading up to her death, she had trouble with the law. She was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in June 2013, just two months before her death in Burbank, California. It was her second DUI arrest, she previously pled guilty to the same charge in 2010. She was also arrested for domestic violence in 2012.

Her That 70's Show co-stars mourned her passing. "Terrible, awful news," Danny Masterson tweeted. "Brilliant on 70s.... See u next time LRK, kisses." Kurtwood Smith, who played grumpy patriarch Red Forman, issued a statement on the matter, saying: "I am so sorry to hear about Lisa's passing away. I know the last 10 years have been such a difficult struggle for her but I will always remember the lovely, funny, and very talented young lady I worked with."