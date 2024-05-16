Kendrick Lamar's Longtime Partner Whitney Alford Breaks Instagram Silence Amid His Feud With Drake

Kendrick Lamar's longtime partner Whitney Alford posted to social media for the first time since the Drake/Lamar beef reignited via a series of diss tracks that sent social media into a tizzy. On Sunday, May 12, Alford took to her Instagram Story to share a video and message. The mother of Lamar's two children did not speak of the rap beef. Instead, she took the time to celebrate Mother's Day, which coincided with her birthday this year. "Happy Birthday to Me," she wrote, before adding. "Happy Mother's Day to all my real ones!"

Alford was referenced in Drake's "Family Matters' diss against Lamar where he questioned why Lamar relocated across the country. "Why did you move to New York? Is it 'cause you livin' that bachelor life? / Proposed in 2015, but don't wanna make her your actual wife / I'm guessin' this wedding ain't happenin', right? / 'Cause we know the girls that you actually like / Your darkest secrets are comin' to light," he rapped.

It wasn't the only mention the former Soul Food actor made of Alford in the song. He rapped: "On some Bobby s**t, I wanna know what Whitney need / All that puppy love was over in y'all late teens," referencing Lamar needing to officially marry Alford.

Drake also claimed Alford's social media posts are "always screaming 'Save me,'" before accusing Lamar of physically beating Alford. "When you put your hands on your girl, is it self-defense 'cause she bigger than you?" he rapped.

In "Mother I Sober," Lamar seemingly hinted at a split, referencing his busy career. "I made it home, seven years of tour, chasin' manhood / But Whitney's gone, by time you hear this song, she did all she could." It's unclear if they're still together or if it was a foreshadow of what he believed would come. Alford wished Lamar a Happy Father's Day in a June 2022 Instagram post.