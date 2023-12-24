'The Babysitter 3': Latest Update on the Netflix Horror Sequel

The Babysitter lives! It seems that a third movie in Netflix's Babysitter franchise is still a possibility. McG, who directed/produced both 2017's The Babysitter and 2020's The Babysitter: Killer Queen, told our sister site, ComicBook.com, that he's still in talks to turn the franchise into a proper trilogy. In fact, he hopes to launch another major "scream queen" in the flick after previously working with Samara Weaving (Ready or Not, Scream VI) and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, 2022's Scream).

"Yeah, we're still talking about it," McG said. "It was fun. The first movie, obviously, gave Samara Weaving to the world, and the second movie was Jenna Ortega. Hopefully we can answer the call and find a third star that reaches those lofty heights."

This remark follows McG's 2020 words on the subject. Back then, the Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle director told CBR that he had a story in mind but it all hinged on The Babysitter: Killer Queen's Netflix metrics played out.

"We have the story and I firmly put it in the hands of the audience: If the audience wants it, they'll see it and we'll do it and, if they say 'No, I don't like this' then we won't," McG said. "And I would would love to because I would love to conclude the arc of the Cole character. I love the surprises from the second movie, I love that Melanie is the bad guy — I like to flip a card at the end of the first act and, whoops, it's Melanie! In the third act, I flip another card, that it was all under control by Bea and Bea was Phoebe's original babysitter and she's the one that sold her soul for good purposes whereas all the other kids, as a reflection of social media and its influence, sold their souls for lightweight purposes. I love those surprises and there's a couple of big surprises left for the third one."

The first two Babysitter flicks remain available on Netflix. As true Netflix exclusives, there is no way to legally watch or purchase them without a Netflix subscription. In addition to Weaving and Ortega, the films also star Judah Lewis, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne, Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor, Emily Alyn Lind, Leslie Bibb and Ken Marino.