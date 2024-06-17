Kevin Costner Wants to Return to 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner is reportedly hoping to come back to finish John Dutton's story on Yellowstone. According to Us Weekly, Costner has apparently "reconsidered" his tension with creator Taylor Sheridan to open the door for a return to the show.

"Kevin has reconsidered his stance on returning to Yellowstone. He would come back if he receives a script he likes and they can agree on the terms," the source told Us Weekly. "There is significant conflict at the moment, and while he is currently not involved, things could change."

Costner echoed these sentiments in a chat on CBS Sunday Mornings on June 16, while promoting the release of his western epic Horizon. "If I like the story [and] where it was going, I would go back," Costner said. "I did everything that I was contracted to do with Yellowstone."

The idea for Costner involves a present-day or flashback scene, depending on whether Taylor Sheridan has him back and if he likes the script Sheridan gives him. Of course, this could all be just an effort to get the chum out ahead of Horizon's release this summer.

"Show producers have also shifted their perspective, acknowledging that they might need to bring him back to achieve some resolution," the source adds. "They've been working out a way to do without him, but it's been difficult. There's a void in the story without him."

Costner also addressed a lot of the allegations surrounding his dispute behind-the-scenes at Yellowstone in a chat with Deadline in May. "I have taken a beating from those f-king guys and I know a lot of times where it's coming from," Costner told the outlet. "I just elected not to get into that. But if you know me well enough, I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong. I did not initiate any of those things."

So will we see Costner return to finish John Dutton's story? Will fans be happy with it, especially if it is only a small piece of the rest of the story? We'll have to wait and see. Horizon Part One hits theaters soon, while Part Two will be released in August.