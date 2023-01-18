'That '90s Show' Is Reversing a Huge Plot Point From 'That '70s Show'

That '90s Show reunites Jackie Burkhart with her original boyfriend, Michael Kelso, even though the two were not together at the end of That '70s Show. The two characters, played by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will still be together when they stop by for a cameo appearance in the Netflix series. Kunis, who is married to Kutcher in real life, was not a big fan of this revelation.

"My husband and I are together in it, which is weird because we shouldn't have been," Kunis said in a recent Access Hollywood interview, via TVLine. "I called BS. I was like, 'My character would be with Fez....' Now [Kelso and I] are married with a kid, and I was like, 'I don't know about this.'"

During That '70s Show, Jackie had an on-again, off-again relationship with Kelso in the first four seasons. She then dated Danny Masteron's character Hyde through Season 7. However, the show's final season had a surprise, as Jackie was paired with Wilmer Valderrama's Fez. In an early Season 8 episode, Kelso proposed to Jackie, but she declined and said they still had some growing up to do. Kelso later moved to Chicago to be with his daughter, allowing the show to end with Jackie and Fez together.

Kunis and Kutcher are only making guest appearances on That '90s Show, which will focus on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace), and Donna (Laura Prepon). Grace, Prepon, and Valderrama will all make guest appearances. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwwood Smith are reprising their roles as Eric's parents, who welcome Leia into their home during the summer of 1995. Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos star as Wisconsin teens Leia meets.

Although Kunis had some reservations about the plans for That '90s Show, she said it was "very sweet" to reunite with her co-stars. "Anyone who has ever watched or loved That '70s Show will be really happy with it. I really, truly believe it," Kunis told Access Hollywood.

In July, Kutcher told Variety that he and Kunis agreed to do the show because That '70s Show gave them the careers they have. "Mila and I were contemplating it," Kutcher said. "We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun." He also praised the new cast as "phenomenal."

That '90s Show premieres on Jan. 19 on Netflix. Fans of the original That '70s Show, or those hoping to meet Eric and his friends for the first time, will have to turn to Peacock. The series was on Netflix and became one of the streamer's most popular licensed titles, but it left in September 2020. Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, who created the original series, co-created That '90s Show with Lindsay Turner and Gregg Mettler.