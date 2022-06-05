'That '70s Show': Another Major Character Returning for 'That '90s Show'

✖

Another That '70s Show favorite is prepping a return to the fictional Point Place, Wisconsin. Sharing some fun news on Twitter, comedy legend Tommy Chong confirmed he's bringing his talents to the Netflix spin-off That '90s Show.

Chong will join Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in the return series. It is unknown if Chong will be a series regular or a "special guest star" like the younger members of the cast, but he did confirm he's back on The Dark Mark show podcast.

Just did a virtual “table read” with the cast of “That 90’s Show” and Wow! So much fun! Another winner! — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) February 28, 2022

"They gave me a call and I did my part," Chong said. "They never gave me any instructions, so I don't know if I'm supposed to be talking about it or not. I really don't give a s-t to tell you the truth. I've got a big mouth. That's what I'm known for... I'm back as Leo."

Leo started as a recurring character in Seasons 2 and 3 of the original series, operating the Foto Hut and acting as Hyde's confidant, becoming a regular in Season 4, going away in Season 5, and then returning in Season 7 through the end of the season. Some of that missing time is involuntary as Chong was incarcerated for selling marijuana-smoking products over the internet.

The new series will focus on the kids of the original series stars, taking place 15 years after the end of the original series finale. It's 1995 and Leia is in town to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty Foreman. If the name seems a bit on the nose, it's perfect for the child of Donna and Eric.

As a character, Leo offered a fun alternative to Red and Kitty. He represented the same generation, possibly even being older as he served in World War II. The fan wiki for the show notes that if Leo was still alive in 2019, he'd be around 100 years old. That or he'd be considered a mythic creature floating around the town in a puff of smoke.

That '90s Show is set to premiere at some point in the near future on Netflix. The first season entered production back in February and will consist of 10 episodes.