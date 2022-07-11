Wilmer Valderrama Launches Huge New Venture Amidst 'NCIS' and 'That '90s Show' Roles

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has a new project, but it's not a new movie or television show. Last week, he launched Allied Management Group with longtime executive John Pollak. The new venture will represent new and veteran Latino voices in Hollywood to bring their projects to fruition.

Pollak, a former NBCUniversal executive, will handle the day-to-day operations of the Los Angeles-based AMG. Valderrama and Pollak are co-owners, and they have already attracted major talent. Mari Urdaneta and Liliana Moyoano's Dhana Media, the producers behind Amazon's Maradona: Blessed Dream and Univision's The Jenni Rivera Story, are clients. Searching for Mexico with Eva Longoria showrunner Tuti Loor and The L Word writer Maria Renee Prudencio also joined AMG.

The goal of AMG will be to bring more Latino talent to Hollywood and foster the creativity of already-established artists. "As a community, it is vital that we see ourselves on screen – it shapes both how we see ourselves and how others see us," Valderrama told Deadline. "However, the reality is that there's an undeniable void of authentic stories being told by Latino voices and through the perspective of our creators. I am so excited to partner with John and the rest of the AMG team. Together we will discover and cultivate new voices, and help our talent deliver fresh, authentic Latino storytelling to audiences in the US and around the globe."

Valderrama isn't the first actor to diversify their interests by moving into talent management. In December 2021, Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson joined producer John Ryan Jr, and management firm McKeon/Myones Entertainment to launch Artists For Artists. The company's first project is Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth Part 2, a live stage tour featuring Mike Tyson.

It has been a busy time for Valderrama, who will return as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres on NCIS in September. He is also returning to the role that made him a star, Fez on That '70s Show, in Netflix's upcoming That '90s Show. Last year, he also signed on to star in a new live-action Zorro series for Disney+. Valderrama previously worked with Disney as a voice actor on Encanto and Onward.

That '90s Show is a direct follow-up to That '70s Show, featuring Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Forman. Callie Haverda will star as Eric and Donna's daughter Leia. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher are also expected to make guest star appearances. Netflix has not announced a premiere date yet.