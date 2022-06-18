'That '70s Show' Star Laura Prepon Reveals Emotional Moment on Set of Spinoff 'That '90s Show'

With most of the cast returning to the world of That '70s Show, either as main cast or special guests, nostalgia is sure to take over for some. Netflix's decision to revive the series as That '90s Show has already delivered that to one member of the cast, leaving them in tears.

Laura Prepon talked with US Weekly about her return to the sets for That '90s Show, confirming they're the same as the original Fox series in 1998. "It's so fun," Prepon told the outlet. "It's all the same sets. When I first went there, I cried. I'm just like, 'The nostalgia is so strong and it was such an incredible time in my life.' I can't wait for people to see it. I think they're really, really gonna get a kick out of it."

The show will revolve around Prepon's Donna Pinciotti and Topher Grace as Eric Forman returning with their daughter, Leia Forman, who is returning to stay with grandparents Red and Kitty, played by the returning Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.

"Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red," the show's official logline reads. "Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

Along with those four, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama will also be returning as the original friends, with Tommy Chong confirming he's returning as Leo too. The only member of the main cast that is not involved with the Netflix reboot is Danny Masterson due to his ongoing legal issues related to three rape charges.

Prepon is hardly alone in feeling nostalgic for the series. Current NCIS star Valderrama couldn't wait to dig out his classic Fez costume and take it for a ride. In a video posted to his social media, the actor pulls out a box marked "Fez 70" and starts to slip into the tight pants and colorful shirt of the sex-crazed exchange student from the original show. Topher Grace did similar, tossing on a Point Place Vikings, Class of '77 t-shirt and captioning that it still fits.

As it stands, there is no firm release date for the Netflix sequel series. But production is currently underway and it can only be a matter of time before old friend circles, and a new one, form in the basement of the Forman residence.