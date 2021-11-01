Mila Kunis Reveals Interesting Detail About Ashton Kutcher and ‘That 70s Show’ as Netflix Preps Sequel Show

Mila Kunis is calling her husband out. In a hilarious segment in her interview from Thursday’s episode of Hot Ones, Kunis participated In a segment called “Spousal Fact Check” where the host Sean Evans asked if the answers her husband Ashton Kutcher gave were true when he was on the show two years ago. At the time, Kutcher claimed that he had gotten rid of all of his iconic trucker hats and his wardrobe from That ’70s Show. However, Kunis adamantly denied that this was true.

“What are you talking about?” a bewildered Kunis asked Kutcher, who was offscreen. “You didn’t get rid of anything! You have plenty of trucker hats, the entire ’70s wardrobe is downstairs. What are you… what is this?” Kutcher replies, “Who are you talking to?” while pretending to maintain the illusion of his absence.” Kunis goodnaturedly shouts “Lies! Lies!,” while Kutcher interjects, “I’m not on camera, I’m not here!”

Netflix is rebooting That ’70s Show for a new generation called That ’90s Show and will be a sequel series/spinoff of the original series. Red Foreman (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Foreman (Debra Jo Rupp) are confirmed to return as they watch over their granddaughter Leia, who is visiting Wisconsin for the summer. Netflix is hopeful other cast members will come back, and surely that wish list includes Kunis and Kutcher, who apparently still has the wardrobe for it. At this point, Kunis and Kutcher have not spoken publicly about the reboot.

Elsewhere in the Hot Ones interview, Kunis confirmed that Kutcher did indeed give himself pancreatitis from drinking “too much carrot juice” while preparing to play the notably-strict Apple founder Steve Jobs for the movie Jobs. Kunis revealed he was telling the truth, even “downplaying” how severe the condition was. “He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid,” she told Evans. “We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis!”

Kutcher followed a fruit-only diet to get into character as the late businessman and was “doubled over in pain” from his pancreatitis, the actor revealed at the time. At a screening of the film, the actor advised, “First of all, the fruitarian diet can lead to like severe issues,” according to USA Today. “My pancreas levels were completely out of whack,” he continued. “It was really terrifying … considering everything.”