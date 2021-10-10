Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Spotted out as ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff Announced

Netflix is rebooting That ’70s Show for a new generation, but with a twist. It will be called That ’90s Show and will be a sequel series/spinoff of the original series. Red Foreman (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Foreman (Debra Jo Rupp) are confirmed to return as they watch over their granddaughter Leia, who is visiting Wisconsin for the summer. Netflix is hopeful other cast members will come back, and surely that wish list includes Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

The real-life couple played Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart on That ’70s Show, one of the show’s key couples (before splitting towards the end of the series). The duo, who have been married since 2015, have remained mum on That ’90s Show since it was announced on Friday. That could either be because they have no interest or because negotiations for their return are still happening and they don’t want to tip their hands. They were spotted out and about this week, though.

As multiple outlets report, paparazzi saw Kutcher, 43, and Kunis, 38, walking around Los Angeles are they ran errands. The pair matched their colors as they wore grey sweaters and black face masks. Being as the That ’70s Show news wasn’t out just yet at the time of the spotting, the couple weren’t asked about it. So, fans of the FOX sitcom will have to wait and see if Kelso and Jackie will make their way back to Point Place, Wisconsin.

That ’70s Show ran for a whopping 200 episodes over eight seasons. Despite wrapping up in 2006, the show has only grown more popular in the years since. It became big in syndication and on Netflix, where it became a highly watched program. That fact definitely pushed Netflix to develop That ’90s Show, which does not have a release date as of press time.

Netflix’s official synopsis for That ’90s Show reads: “Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”