‘That ’70s Show’: Laura Prepon Breaks Silence on Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’

That ’70s Show star Laura Prepon might not be involved in the upcoming sequel series That ’90s Show, but she is still excited about seeing her former co-stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp play Red and Kitty Forman again. The new show will focus on Leia Forman, the daughter of Prepon’s Donna Pinciotti and Topher Grace’s Eric Forman, visiting her grandparents in the 1990s. Netflix ordered the spin-off series in early October.

Prepon, who worked with Netflix on Orange Is the New Black, tweeted a recent picture of herself with Smith on Oct. 29. “Couldn’t be happier for the wonderful [Rupp] & [Smith]… Can’t wait to see Red & Kitty together again!”

Although Prepon’s excitement for the new series could be seen as a sign that she would be open to playing Donna again, that might not be in the cards. During an April 2020 interview with PopCulture.com, Prepon said she “doesn’t think” she would return the character. “I mean, look, I love that show,” Prepon said at the time. “That show is like, it was my first thing, and I did it for eight years, and I love that show. I love that cast. I loved the crew, and I learned so much from our director, David Trainer, who directed every episode except for the pilot. He was like our father. That show was so special to me, but it’s kind of like in a time capsule.”

Prepon isn’t the only That ’70s Show star to comment on the spin-off. Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde, is just as excited about the idea. “This is literally the dopest thing I’ve heard in a decade. So f— excited for [Smith] and [Rupp], two of the great humans and greatest actors on this planet,” he wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to watch and laugh. Same creators, writers, producers as 70s.”

As Masterson pointed out, many of the same people involved in That ’70s Show are involved in That’ ’90s Show. Creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner are returning as writers and executive producers, along with their daughter Lindsey Turner. Gregg Mettler is also returning as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner of The Carsey-Werner Company are also executive producers.

At the moment, That ’70s Show is not available to stream on Netflix. However, fans can check out The Ranch, which stars former ’70s Show stars Masterson and Ashton Kutcher. Rupp, Smith, and Wilmer Valderrama also made appearances on The Ranch. Prepon starred as Alex Cause on Orange Is the New Black, earning two Screen Actors Guild awards as a member of the acclaimed show’s cast.

