Mila Kunis Reveals Ashton Kutcher Was Hospitalized Twice While Preparing to Play Steve Jobs

Mila Kunis is opening up about the medical problems husband Ashton Kutcher experienced while preparing for his role as Steve Jobs for the 2013 film Jobs. During Thursday’s episode of Hot Ones, the Family Guy actress participated in the “Spousal Fact Check” segment, in which she confirmed or denied certain things her husband of six years previously revealed on Hot Ones.

When host Sean Evans asked if Kutcher did indeed give himself pancreatitis from drinking “too much carrot juice” while preparing to play the notably-strict Apple founder, Kunis revealed he was telling the truth, even “downplaying” how severe the condition was. “He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid,” she told Evans. “We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis!”

Kutcher followed a fruit-only diet to get into character as the late businessman and was “doubled over in pain” from his pancreatitis, the actor revealed at the time. At a screening of the film, the That ’70s Show actor advised, “First of all, the fruitarian diet can lead to like severe issues,” according to USA Today. “My pancreas levels were completely out of whack,” he continued. “It was really terrifying … considering everything.”

Kunis and Kutcher previously came under fire for their views on bathing back in July, when they revealed on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast they only showered their kids — 6-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle and 4-year-old son Dimitri Portwood — when “you can see dirt on them.”

Kunis later clarified the comments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying it was more a statement about how exhausting parenthood can be rather than parenting or hygiene advice. “My intent every day is to bathe my children,” Kunis told DeGeneres in September. “I wake up every day and I’m like, ‘Today I am going to shower my kids.’ And then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them, anyways… This story has taken such a turn.”

“The kids, there’s a body of water that they touch just about every day,” she continued, justifying her stance. “Almost every other day. Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s a sprinkler. It just depends. It was COVID! Who showered in COVID? We didn’t leave the house! Who cares?”