‘That ’70s Show’: Netflix Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ Reveals New Cast Members

That ’70s Show is set to return in a Netflix spin-off, and now the revival has set its cast. According to Variety, the cast of the Netflix series That ’90s Show will include Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. They will star alongside original series stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith.

That ’90s Show will focus on Leia Forman (Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna. For the summer, Leia is visiting her grandparents and she starts friendships with a new generation of Point Place kids while Kitt (Rupp) and Red (Smith) watch on. The spinoff series will be a multi-camera comedy like the original, and it will be 10 episodes long. That ’70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner will be writers and executive producers of the new series.

According to Variety Insight (per What’s On Netflix), filming of That ’90s Show will take place between February and Apr. 30 in Los Angeles. The series was ordered in October 2021 and will take place in 1995. The official synopsis of the show states: “Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, who is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

Fans are wondering if more That ’70s Show cast members will appear in the spinoff series. PopCulture.com spoke to Laura Prepon in April 2020, and she said she doesn’t think she would reprise her character as Donna Pinciotti.

“I mean, look, I love that show,” Prepon said at the time. “That show is like, it was my first thing, and I did it for eight years, and I love that show. I love that cast. I loved the crew, and I learned so much from our director, David Trainer, who directed every episode except for the pilot. He was like our father. That show was so special to me, but it’s kind of like in a time capsule.”

That ’70s Show was on Fox from 1998 to 2006 and produced 200 episodes. In 2002 an indirect spinoff series, That ’80s Show, was launched but only lasted one season.