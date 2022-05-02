'That '90s Show': Red and Kitty Forman Return in First Photo From 'That '70s Show' Spinoff

✖

Red and Kitty Forman are back in Point Place, Wisconsin, or, well, it appears they never really left. On Saturday, Netflix officially unveiled the first look at Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp back in character at Red and Kitty, respectively, for the upcoming sitcom That '90s Show. As the title suggests, That '90s Show is a sequel to That '70s Show, the hit Fox sitcom that ran from 1998 to 2006.

Unlike the show's previous (failed) spinoffs That '80s Show and Days Like These (a U.K. remake of the show), it will be directly connected to the mothership series. Mainly, Red and Kitty will be lead characters as they watch over their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she visits them for the summer. In the first photo of the beloved sitcom couple, it seems they haven't changed much at all.

Same Red and Kitty. Different decade. Here's your sneak peek at That '90s Show! pic.twitter.com/6B6TWfoPal — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) April 30, 2022

They're in their original kitchen, and Kitty has a glass of wine in hand. The only change appears to be Red opting to wear a pair of glasses. But they're at least a decade older (That '70s Show's finale is set on New Year's Eve 1979), so it's likely we'll see a few changes like this to show the characters' older age.

In response to the photo, the stars' on-screen granddaughter celebrated. "Look at my lovely grandparents [blushing emoji]," Haverda wrote on Instagram. "Don't let red's smile fool you [winking emoji]."

This first photo came along with the news that most of the original That '70s Show cast would be joining Smith and Rupp. Grace and Prepon will reprise their characters, as will Wilmer Valderrama (who played Fez), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart). Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde, will not return for the Netflix revival due to the numerous sexual assault allegations he is facing.

Other major characters from the sitcom, like Leo (Tommy Chong) and Bob Pinciotti (Don Stark) have not been confirmed. Christina Moore's It's also unclear how That '90s Show will handle Laurie Forman, Red and Kitty's daughter. The original actress, Lisa Robin Kelly, died in 2013, but Christina Moore played the character later in the original series' run. It's also unclear if Josh Meyers' Randy Pearson will appear. Meyers joined the show in Season 8 to help fill the void left when Grace departed after Season 7, but he was not exactly welcomed by audiences.