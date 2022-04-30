'That '70s Show' Main Cast Returning for 'That '90s Show,' Except for Danny Masterson

✖

Ever since Netflix announced it would be continuing the classic Fox sitcom That '70s Show with a sequel series titled That '90s Show, fans have been clamoring to know who would return. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp were confirmed to reprise their roles and Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, but now, we know almost all the core cast will return in some capacity. Variety reported on Saturday that Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama will all appear on That '90s Show.

That means beloved characters Eric Forman (Grace), Donna Pinciotti (Prepon), Michael Kelso (Kutcher), Jackie Burkhart (Kunis) and Fez (Valderrama) will all make their way back to Point Place, Wisconsin. However, one key member of the teenage troupe is missing: Danny Masteron's Steven Hyde. There is no word on how That '90s Show will handle Hyde, but Masterson is not involved in any capacity. The disgraced actor, who most recently worked with Kutcher on Netflix's The Ranch, has been accused of multiple sexual assaults and is awaiting trial.

The cast members who are returning are said to be making guest appearances, meaning they won't be on every episode. The main plot will focus on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), Eric and Donna's daughter. Leia is visiting Point Place for the summer and is staying with Red and Kitty. There are several other cast members announced, including Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos. However, if their characters have ties to the original That '70s Show group, Netflix is keeping those details under wraps.

There's no word on other That '70s Show favorites — such as Tommy Chong's Leo, Don Stark's Bob Pinciotti, Christina Moore's Laurie Forman and Josh Meyers' Randy Pearson — that could possibly appear. Two of the original sitcom's stars, Tanya Roberts (who played Midge Pinciotti) and Lisa Robin Kelly (the original Laurie actress), have sadly passed away.

There is no release date for That '90s Show as of press time. However, production is well underway. That stay tuned for more updates on the project.