‘That ’90s Show’: Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp Share Photos Teasing ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

Red and Kitty Forman are back in Point Place, Wisconsin! The actors behind the beloved That ’70s Show parents, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, have started work on the sitcom’s Netflix sequel series, That ’90s Show. Each star shared a snap to announce the status of the revival, which has been met with a warm response online.

Smith shared a photo of his set chair with the show’s pilot script shown. The show’s logo is shown in Onyx font, which is synonymous with the band Nirvana’s logo. The first episode of That ’90s Show is simply titled “That ’90s Pilot.” This mirrors the first episode of That ’70s Show, which titled its initial installment “That ’70s Pilot.”

Rupp’s picture is similar, as it shows a picture of her chair from a read-through. She kept script details under wraps, but her name placard showed that she was there as Kitty. Danny Masterson, the actor who played Steven Hyde on That ’70 Show, commented on the snap, writing, “I pre-nominate you for the Emmy.” Katie Aselton, who worked with Rupp on a 2019 ABC pilot, wrote, “wish I was sitting next to you on this one!”

As of press time, Smith and Rupp are the only That ’70s Show cast members publicly slated to return for That ’90s Show (though creators hope to have more of the original cast back in recurring roles). The original FOX sitcom featured the talents of Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Don Stark, Tommy Chong, Josh Meyers and Christina Moore. The jury is out on whether any of those stars will pop by the Netflix reboot, it’s unlikely that Masterson will appear. The disgraced star is awaiting trial for multiple rape charges and previously lost his role in the Netflix sitcom The Ranch as a result of the allegations. Additionally, two familiar faces from That ’70s Show, Tanya Roberts and Lisa Robin Kelly, have sadly passed away in the years since the show went off the air.

No release date for That ’90s Show, which will focus on Red and Kitty’s granddaughter and her new friends, has been set just yet. There is also nowhere to stream That ’70s Show at the moment, but the show is available to purchase digitally or physically.