3 Best Movies Criterion Channel Just Added for July 2025

Criterion Channel is a necessity for any self-proclaimed film buff.

The streaming service has tons of incredible films that can’t be found anywhere else, and they add hundreds every month.

With that in mind, it can be hard to know what’s worth watching. Here are the three best movies added to the service in July.

Manhunter

Silence of the Lambs is the more famous Hannibal Lecter adaptation, but don’t overlook this early version that has style in spades. Heat director Michael Mann made the very first Hannibal adaptation in 1986, with Brian Cox (yes, Logan Roy himself) playing America’s favorite cannibal and William Petersen (yes, CSI’s Gil Grissom) tasked with wrangling him.

The Shrouds (July 8)

Possibly the last work from master filmmaker David Cronenberg (Videodrome) has its streaming premiere exclusively on the Criterion Channel in a couple days. The man who practically invented the genre of “body horror” has long been fascinated with technology, sex, and death, but The Shrouds—centering around a tech entrepreneur who has created “GraveTech,” which allows family members to watch their loved ones’ dead bodies decompose in real time—is his bleakest, most serious, and most personal work yet.

Out of Sight

One of the sexiest, coolest, funniest, sleekest crime capers ever made is making its way to streaming. Director Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven) made this insanely fun thriller that will have you going “wow, they’re in this too?” every five minutes. George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez are the top dogs of this steamy flick, but Ving Rhames, Don Cheadle, Nancy Allen, Steve Zahn, Michael Keaton, Catherine Keener, Albert Brooks, and Samuel L. Jackson are just a few of the familiar faces you’ll see pop by.