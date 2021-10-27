‘Ted Lasso’ Star Kola Bokinni Details Isaac Character’s Growth in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Season 2 of Ted Lasso —streaming now on Apple TV+— boasts a standout storyline of AFC Richmond captain Isaac McAdoo and his personal growth. After being the vice-captain in Season 1, Isaac is promoted after Roy Kent retires. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Kola Bokinni, who plays Isaac on Ted Lasso, and he talked about the growth of his character in the second season.

“Isaac is a lovable character and strong and kind,” Bokinni told PopCulture. “Well, now I think about it, that’s all the qualities you need to be a leader. So somehow they made the right decision. I’m not saying that biasedly, I’m just saying that… I am saying that biasedly,” he admitted. “But you got to give it up to my lovely Brett Goldstein and Jason [Sudeikis] who wrote the lovely episodes that Isaac can flourish in.”

In the fifth episode of Season 2, Isaac is having issues leading the team. This leads to Roy [Goldstein] taking him to a soccer field near his childhood home to play a pickup match. Isaac remembers that soccer is fun and stops overthinking everything. Later in the season, Isaac is seen giving Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) a haircut — a big move, considering that Isaac is an expert. Sam was getting a haircut to get ready for his blind date, which turned out to be AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham).

“I have experience in the barbershop,” Bokinni revealed. “I mean, everyone knows what that’s like. It’s like our church, you know what I’m saying? As a Black man myself, you know what I’m saying? I go to the barbershop and that’s like therapy to me. So I treated that scene as more therapeutic … so Sam going to therapy getting his self adjusted for him to be able to confront and I don’t know what kind of, I’m using the wrong word here, but to be able to have the courage to go on a blind date.”

Ted Lasso has been renewed for Season 3, which leads to the question of when the new season will be released? “Rumors are that it is going to be January,” Bokinni said when asked about when they will start filming the third season. “Trying to get the same kind of release we got for Season 2.”