'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Roy Kent Lands New Job After Leaving AFC Richmond

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 2 spoilers ahead.] Roy Kent has found a new job. In the second episode of Ted Lasso Season 2, Roy (Brett Goldstein) returns to soccer as an analyst for Sky Sports. This was something Roy had no interest in doing at first, but after talking to Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) about the opportunity, Roy decided to give it a shot.

Before going on air, Roy was concerned about people not liking his commentary. Keeley gave Roy some words of encouragement, and it worked as he was able to hold his own and get good reviews, despite the strong language. When Roy got home, he thanked Keeley for pushing him as he missed being part of the game.

Having Roy as an analyst will be interesting moving forward. What will have to say about AFC Richmond not winning a match yet? And what does he think about Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) being welcomed back to AFC Richmond after what he did to the team the past year? Populture.com caught up with Dunster and explained Jamie's relationship with Roy and Keeley.

"I think that Jamie owes a huge amount truly to Keeley," Dunster said. "I think that he knows that. And also I think that we see Keeley being Jamie's safe space, really. I think that he at home there and I think that oddly, I think that he feels something maybe similar with Roy Kent. And as much as he would hate to admit it, I think they're very similar. And so we see them continue throughout this season, struggling with how they communicate with one another, but also with others and through the lessons they've learned with Roy and with Keeley. Yeah, their emotional journeys continue."

Goldstein recently spoke to Variety about playing Roy and revealed what makes him an interesting character. “Part of why I wanted to play Roy and why I understood him is we’ve all felt that way,” Goldstein says. “There’s a real tragedy in him and aging is a bummer and there’s a thing of, ‘I don’t want to not be able to do that thing anymore, it seems very unfair.’ That’s something I very much relate to. It’s hard to let people see you vulnerable; I fucking hate it. But that’s the great part of life and love and relationships that Keeley sits with him and is like, ‘I’m not running away.'”

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and a new episode will air each week.