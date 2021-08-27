'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Rebecca's Mystery Man on Bantr Revealed in Episode 6

✖

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 6 spoilers ahead.] Episode 6 of Ted Lasso Season 2 reveals Rebecca Welton's mystery man on the dating app Bantr. Towards the end of the episode, the Bantr username LDN152 sends a message to Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), which says "Crazy day at work today, but I couldn't stop thinking about you. Maybe we should meet." The camera then shows it was AFC Richmond player Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) who has been messaging Rebecca on Bantr throughout the season.

Based on the messages, Rebecca and Sam have a connection, and when they talk in person, they seem to enjoy each other's company. However, if Rebecca finds out that Samis is her mystery man on Bantr, how will she respond? And will they start a relationship?

Only time will tell, but Sam seems to be featured more in Season 2. Before Jamie Tartt returned to AFC Richmond, Sam became a leader for the team on the pitch. However, the Nigerian native became a leader off the field as he protested against AFC Richmond's main sponsor Dubai Air due to its corporate owner being an oil company polluting his home country. AFC Richmond stood by Sam and changed the main sponsor to Bantr.

PopCulture.com recently caught up with Jimoh, and he talked about the evolution of Sam. "Oh, I love it. I love it," Jimoh told PopCulture. "I'm over the moon and I'm super grateful to the creative team. All the people who make Ted Lasso happen for trusting me and trusting Cristo [Fernandez] with a little bit more to do and some really tough responsibilities to carry some very important, politically charged messages. And so, yeah, as an actor, I'm great. I feel super fulfilled as an artist right now."

As for Waddingham, she had earned an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Rebecca. "I’ve always been very picky about the parts that I take. I have never been interested in always being glamorous or always being nice in anything," Waddingham told Forbes in June. "If anything, I go for things that aren’t, but this gave me everything, and that is unique. Even just reading the pilot, the difference in her from one end to the other was extraordinary. I’ve never had a thing where you get to play so many different things in one scene. It’s literally the dream role that I consistently pinched myself about."

