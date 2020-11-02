'Ted Lasso': Apple TV+ Renews Jason Sudeikis' Soccer Comedy for Season 3

✖

Ted Lasso will be on Apple TV+ for two additional seasons. After being renewed for a second season, Apple TV+ recently announced that the Jason Sudeikis soccer comedy has been renewed for Season 3. The first season finished airing new episodes last month, and the second season will go into production in January.

Sudeikis stars as the title character, who is, "a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience coaching soccer," according to the press release. Ted Lasso also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed." Before the first season began streaming on Apple TV+, Sudeikis talked about how Lasso would be doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think he'd be thriving," Sudeikis said to Entertainment Weekly. "I mean, he makes the best of a bad situation. He's an indomitable spirit, so I can see him organizing trivia nights down in Orlando, or like karaoke nights and hosting it and spraying the microphone after each person. I'm sure LeBron [James] has a lovely singing voice, probably does a great '9 to 5' by Dolly Parton, and if he doesn't, he would by the time it's over with Ted's guidance."

Ted Lasso is based on the character of the same name that Sudeikis first portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports' coverage of the Premier League. In October 2019, it was announced that the show was picked up by Apple TV+.

"This show I don’t think would exist without something like the British Office, and I know the British Office probably wouldn’t exist without something like Larry Sanders," Sudeikis said to Collider back in August. "But between the influence of people who are just frustrating and maybe a little more biting and sarcastic and angry and off-putting."

This is the first regular television role for Sudeikis since he was on Saturday Night Live from 2003-2013. After leaving SNL, Sudeikis went on to star in films such as We are the Millers, Horrible Bosses 2, Mother's Day and Downsizing. He is set to star in the comedy film El Tonto with Charlie Day, Kate Beckinsale, Edie Falco, John Malkovich and WWE Superstar Randy Orton.