'Ted Lasso' to End After Season 3, Creator Says

Ted Lasso has been a huge hit for Apple TV+ and was recently renewed for a second and third season. However, for those who want a fourth or fifth season, that's likely not going to happen. Bill Lawrence, creator of Ted Lasso appeared on the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast hosted by Zach Braff and Donald Faison and revealed why Season 3 will be the last of the show.

"I think that ours is a little different because Jason, as he's kind of mapping it out, it's a three-season show," Lawrence explained as Comicbook.com reported. "So...super-fans know that [The Mandalorian is] connecting tissue in the Star Wars universe, and for us, everybody knows that they get an end to this story in the third season." Lawerence went on to explain how Ted Lasso will get a fourth season.

"Ted Lasso is a three-season show. After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr. Sudeikis to do a..." Lawrence started, and then he stopped to rephrase. "The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason's house in real life, you know what I mean? He's got young kids."

Ted Lasso tells the story of "a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience coaching soccer," according to the press release of the show being renewed for a third season. The first season of Ted Lasso began streaming on Apple TV+ in August with three new episodes. A new episode would air each week until the season finale on Oct 2. The series has gotten strong reviews, earning a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"There’s nothing groundbreaking about the way Ted Lasso’s story beats play out, but the show — a mix of workplace antics, sentimental sports inspo, and soapy romance — is undeniably winning, "Kristen Baldwin of Entertainment Weekly wrote. "And as Coach Lasso might say, you’re doggone right that pun is intended."

Jason Sudeikis stars as the title character, which he first portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports' coverage of the Premier League. He is known for his work on Saturday Night Live and films such as Horrible Bosses, Hall Pass, Horrible Bosses 2 and Booksmart.