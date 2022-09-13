Emmys 2022: 'Ted Lasso' Makes History After Winning Multiple Awards





Ted Lasso had a night to remember at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The Apple TV+ soccer comedy series took home four awards on Monday night, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The show won the same award last year, making it the eighth series in Emmy history to win the award in its first and second seasons. Season 2 of Ted Lasso also became the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in with four total wins. The show won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).

"We're so grateful and humbled to see Ted Lasso honored with back-to-back wins for best comedy as audiences around the world continue to love the show and these characters as much as we do," Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of Worldwide Video said in a statement. "It has been such an honor for all of us at Apple to collaborate with the exceptionally gifted cast and creative team to bring this heartwarming, hilarious, and kind series to the screen. We sincerely thank the Television Academy for recognizing the show and appreciate everyone for believing."

"This show is about good and evil...truth and lies…but it’s mostly about our response to those things. And your response to our show has been overwhelming." See you for #TedLasso S3, @jasonsudeikis 💛 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/MBch5Bw89L — IMDb (@IMDb) September 13, 2022

"It is incredibly rewarding to see 'Ted Lasso' join the ranks of legendary comedies with best comedy wins for its first two seasons," Jamie Erlicht, Apple's head of Worldwide Video said in a statement. "We send our warmest congratulations to everyone on the cast and crew, and to Jason, Brett, and MJ for their individual Emmy Awards. We thank the Television Academy and also our spectacular teams who have worked tirelessly to bring this very special series to viewers across the globe."

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premiered in July 2021 with 12 episodes. Along with the four Emmys, the series also won a Golden Globe Award, four Critics Choice Television Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards this year. But the burning question is when will Season 3 of Ted Lasso be released? Production on the season began earlier this year and there hasn't been any information when it comes to a release date or trailer. The new season could premiere in November or December for the holiday season. But once Season 3 is on Apple TV+, the series will likely win more Emmy Awards this time next year.