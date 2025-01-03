‘Ted Lasso’ Creator Weighs in on Potential Fourth Season

After Ted Lasso Season 4 hopes have been heating up, creator Bill Lawrence is weighing in on the possibility of another season. The Apple TV+ dramedy aired its Season 3 finale in May 2023 and while the episode suggested that that will be the end, it also teased that more will be on the way for a few characters. Many fans assumed that Season 3 was it, but recent conversations suggest that this is not the end, especially after Warner Bros. picked up options for several cast members.

A fourth season has not been greenlit as of yet, but Lawrence told Collider that he always has to “make sure I highlight Jason Sudeikis” when it comes to the series. It’s because the actor, producer, and co-creator “had a vision for the show, and it’s such a huge position of pride for me now, looking back, to have been involved with the crafting and figuring out what that show was. Him and I ran it the first year, we ran it together the second year, and the third year, he was doing it. You can always tell a new story with new characters in this streaming world. He’s driving it creatively. But man, I’m excited to even still peripherally be a part of it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In August, Lawrence admitted that the show’s future was dependent upon Sudeikis, and whatever he “feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.” Considering many people still want another season of Ted Lasso and Lawrence is aware of it as well as Warner Bros., it’s quite possible it will happen. Assuming that Sudeikis is also on board, that is.

It’s unknown when more information about a potential fourth season of Ted Lasso will be released, but with talks still happening, that’s certainly a good sign. Even with the third season finale being almost two years ago. Season 4 will go in any direction, and fans will have to continue to hope and wait. In the meantime, all three seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming on Apple TV+. If another season happens, it’s going to be quite a long wait but worth it, especially following the events of the Season 3 finale. And there is no telling what will happen in the future.