'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Return Heats up With Casting News

Ted Lasso is making waves once again. Just weeks after it was revealed the future of the Apple TV+ dramedy was dependent on Jason Sudeikis, Deadline reports a major update. Sources say that Warner Bros. Television has picked up options on three cast members, very likely for a potential fourth season. Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift are all possibly eyeing a return to AFC Richmond.

They are not the only ones that the series' studio is planning on reaching out to. Reportedly, after the three are said and done, Warner Bros. is expecting to contact other Ted Lasso cast members with SAG-AFTRA whose options expired so they can make new deals. Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, who co-created Ted Lasso and serve as executive producers are included, of course, with Juno Temple allegedly also on the list.

Unfortunately, Phil Dunster's option has reportedly not been picked up, likely due to scheduling conflicts, as he's on Prime Video's The Devil's Hour and Apple's Surface. Adding yet another series to his already busy schedule would definitely be too much, but things could always change. As of now, it's unknown who else might be asked about Season 4, but it's likely once more of the cast is locked down, more will be approached. At least, that's the hope.

It should be noted that Ted Lasso has not yet been picked up for a fourth season, but the cast options is certainly a big step forward. Sources say that it's all dependent on budget approval and actors' schedules, but preparations have already begun on trying to open up a writers' room for Season 4, just in case a greenlight happens. If everything stays on track, production could be starting in early 2025, but nothing is confirmed, at least for now.

A fourth season of the Apple TV+ series, which centers on Jason Sudeikis' titular American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team, has long been wanted by fans. The Ted Lasso Season 3 finale premiered in May 2023, and even though it did serve as a wrap-up in case Season 4 wasn't happen, it did leave many doors open for more possibilities. Most Ted Lasso fans are likely still hoping for more, and one can only hope that the ball gets rolling on it very soon. In the meantime, all three seasons can be streamed on Apple TV+.